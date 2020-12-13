Andrews, Lilly Pope

ANDREWS (POPE), Lilly



Lilly Pope Andrews, 84, of Brookhaven, GA passed away December 6, 2020 in Atlanta. She was born in Franklin, GA to Howard and Winnie Lipham Pope on September 1, 1936. She graduated from Heard Co. High School, moved to Atlanta, GA and was employed by Gulf Oil Corp/BP. After she retired from Gulf Oil Corp/BP, she worked in sales at Haverty's Furniture and Beverly Hall. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed playing golf, bowling and gardening.



Lilly was preceded in death by her husband, Arch D. Andrews of Brookhaven. She is survived by her brother, Howard Pope, Jr. of Brookhaven; a sister, Martha Cummins, of Jacksonville, FL; her niece Deborah C. Mahonay (Jerry) of Jacksonville, FL; her stepson Arch D. Andrews, Jr. (Selma) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, as well as several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.



A private interment will take place at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 41 Perimeter Center E #550, Atlanta, GA 30346.



