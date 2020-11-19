ANDREWS, Kimberly Sue



Kimberly Sue Andrews passed away on November 13, 2020. Born to Paul and Chris in 1956, she grew up in Kansas and Delaware. After studying political science at the University of Delaware and the University of Virginia, she moved to Atlanta and began work at the American Cancer Society, where she played an integral part in the development of cancer prevention, early detection, and survivorship guidelines. Known for her quick dry wit, calm demeanor, and thoughtful gestures, she held a deep faith throughout her life, gaining over time a special appreciation for the complexity of God and the world. She will be remembered as an exceptionally kind and thoughtful person who was committed to precision and understanding. She is survived by her son Ethan Sawyer and by her longtime partner, W. Kemp Norman. The family asks that any donations be made to Médecins Sans Frontières.

