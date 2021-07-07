ANDREWS, Julian Ellis



Julian Ellis "Buddy" Andrews, 84, of McDonough, GA, went home to be with his Lord on July 1, 2021.



He was born in Daleville, Alabama to Jason and Ada Wilson-Andrews on July 20, 1936. He is a member of Community Bible Church in Stockbridge, GA, where he served faithfully in their outreach ministry. Buddy will be greatly missed by his children; Timothy (Donna) Andrews and Jody (John) Pelt; daughter-in-law, Regina Andrews; grandchildren, Ryan (Mallory) Andrews, Mindy (Zach) Hammond, Kayley (Dustin) Bell, Sydney (Brett) Smith, Josh Pelt, Travis (Angela Steinmetz) Andrews; great-grandchildren, Ellie Smith, Hutson Hammond, Olivia Smith, Sullivan Andrews, Anna Hammond, Eli Smith, Harper Bell, Waverly Andrews, Brannon Andrews and Holland Bell; brother, Charlie Andrews; and many faithful friends. In addition to his parents, Buddy was preceded in death by his son, Jason Andrews; grandson, Adam Andrews; and brother Max Andrews.



A Celebration of Life Service will be Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Community Bible Church, 2001 Jodeco Road, Stockbridge, GA, 30281, with his son, Tim, officiating.



In lieu of flowers, please direct any gifts to the church's outreach ministry, Community Outreach Team https://communitybible.church/Give.



Arrangements entrusted to: McDowell's Funeral Home, Inc., Griffin, GA (770) 228-2070.

