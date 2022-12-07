ajc logo
X

Andrews, Jack

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ANDREWS, Jack

Jack Edward Andrews, age 92, of Stone Mountain, Georgia passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at his residence.

A son of the late Thomas Watson Andrews and Hepsie Jane Purcell Andrews, he was born October 6, 1930 in Carnesville, Georgia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Louise Owens and infant Vivian; and brothers, Melvin, Marvin, Moyce, Carroll and Jimmy Andrews. He enlisted in the Navy from 1951 until 1955, during which time he served as a Combat Aircrew Navigator. He was a graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology where he obtained degrees in Electrical Engineering and Electromagnetics. He later returned to Tech to achieve his Master's degree. After beginning his career with Sperry-Rand and eventually moving to Scientific Atlanta, Western Electric and Bell Laboratories, he retired from AT&T in 1992, after 22 years of service. After retirement, he established a consulting company where he traveled the world developing research and technology. He was a member of Smoke Rise Baptist Church in Stone Mountain, Georgia. With his wife, Mary by his side, he spent many days at his beloved country home and farmland in Carnesville.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Mary Frances Cash Andrews; daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Kendall Foster of Ringgold, Georgia; son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Vicki Andrews of Tampa, Florida; grandchildren, Courtney Shearer, Candace Story (James) and Savannah Andrews; great-grandchildren Croix Shearer, Gates Story, Lot Shearer and a great-granddaughter arriving in March.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 12 noon until 2 PM at the church prior to the service.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 2:00 PM at The Lift Church, formerly the Carnesville United Methodist Church, Carnesville, Georgia with the Reverend Danny Henson officiating. Entombment will be in Stephens Memorial Gardens.

Ginn Funeral Home, Carnesville in charge of arrangements.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Ginn Funeral Home, Inc.

90 Church Street

Carnesville, GA

30521

http://ginnfuneralhome.com/wordpress/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Screenshot from Christian Walker's Twitter account

Christian Walker, Herschel’s son, weighs in on his dad’s Senate runoff loss2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz /AJC

Warnock defeats Walker, giving Democrats 51-49 majority in Senate
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Herschel Walker concedes and says, ‘we put up one heck of a fight’
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Miles Kelly steps up for Jackets late in win over Bulldogs
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Miles Kelly steps up for Jackets late in win over Bulldogs
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Mets, Phillies spend big. Will Braves do same for Dansby Swanson?
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Kirkland, Billy
1h ago
Wilson, Melvin
1h ago
Turner, Ermer
1h ago
Featured

What changed in US Senate runoff? Small gains for Warnock across Georgia
3h ago
Updated Georgia runoff election results
Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top