ANDREWS, Jack



Jack Edward Andrews, age 92, of Stone Mountain, Georgia passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at his residence.



A son of the late Thomas Watson Andrews and Hepsie Jane Purcell Andrews, he was born October 6, 1930 in Carnesville, Georgia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Louise Owens and infant Vivian; and brothers, Melvin, Marvin, Moyce, Carroll and Jimmy Andrews. He enlisted in the Navy from 1951 until 1955, during which time he served as a Combat Aircrew Navigator. He was a graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology where he obtained degrees in Electrical Engineering and Electromagnetics. He later returned to Tech to achieve his Master's degree. After beginning his career with Sperry-Rand and eventually moving to Scientific Atlanta, Western Electric and Bell Laboratories, he retired from AT&T in 1992, after 22 years of service. After retirement, he established a consulting company where he traveled the world developing research and technology. He was a member of Smoke Rise Baptist Church in Stone Mountain, Georgia. With his wife, Mary by his side, he spent many days at his beloved country home and farmland in Carnesville.



He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Mary Frances Cash Andrews; daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Kendall Foster of Ringgold, Georgia; son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Vicki Andrews of Tampa, Florida; grandchildren, Courtney Shearer, Candace Story (James) and Savannah Andrews; great-grandchildren Croix Shearer, Gates Story, Lot Shearer and a great-granddaughter arriving in March.



The family will receive friends Wednesday from 12 noon until 2 PM at the church prior to the service.



Funeral services will be Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 2:00 PM at The Lift Church, formerly the Carnesville United Methodist Church, Carnesville, Georgia with the Reverend Danny Henson officiating. Entombment will be in Stephens Memorial Gardens.



Ginn Funeral Home, Carnesville in charge of arrangements.

