ANDREWS, Elaine Barbara



Elaine Barbara Andrews passed away on Monday, November 30 in her home in Atlanta, Georgia, she was 89 years old, just 5 days shy of her 90th birthday.



Elaine was born in New Haven, Connecticut on December 5, 1930. She and her older sister Marie were the daughters of George and Martha Constantinedes, immigrants to the United States from Greece. Elaine graduated from Wilbur Cross High School and then went on to complete a business/secretarial degree. In these younger years she worked for the Bethlehem Steel Corporation as a private secretary.



Elaine married in 1956 to Peter Andrews from Boston, Mass. They initially lived in Boston, but because Peter was a United States Air Force officer they were soon stationed in Paris, France, and then on to Washington, D.C. followed by Athens, Greece. They settled back to the Washington, D.C. area where Peter eventually retired. Throughout those years, Elaine and Peter had the opportunity to travel extensively in the United States and Europe.



Elaine has one son, Dr. George Andrews, who lives in Atlanta. When Peter passed away in 1997, Elaine decided to move to Atlanta to be closer to George, his wife and her daughter-in-law Brennan and her two beautiful grand-children, Audrey and Amelia. In Atlanta, Elaine was a member of the Greek Orthodox Cathedral where she joined the Philoptochos Society, served four years on the church board and three years as Chairman of the Golden Group.



Elaine was known as an exceptional hostess, always showing her love with baked goods and lavish multicourse meals. You could always count on some sort of wonderful food offering when she invited you to her home. She was also very fond of decorating and fashion; she took great pride in keeping her grand-daughters well dressed. She had friends all over the United States and in Greece, always reaching out by phone and keeping in touch.



She is survived by her son, George Andrews, daughter in law Brennan Andrews and grand-children, Audrey and Amelia, Nieces Martha Wyatt, Claudia Basel, Patricia Goodman, Carrie Lambert, and nephew Perry Lambert. She was predeceased by her loving husband who she adored, C. Peter Andrews, her sister Marie Basel, niece Margaret Unkle, and sister-in-law Sophie Lambert. She was a loving wife, mother, grand-mother and friend to all. She will be truly missed. Elaine will be buried at the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.



In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, 1762 Clifton Road, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322.



