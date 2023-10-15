ANDREWS, Catherine "Cathy" Bernice



Catherine "Cathy" Bernice Andrews, age 47, of Palmetto, Georgia, died on September 13, 2023. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to the Reverend Henrietta S. Andrews and the late Stephen B. Andrews, Sr., on August 4, 1976. A service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 1:00 PM, with family visitation from 12:00 – 12:45 PM, at the First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, 105 Courtland Street, NE, Atlanta, Georgia.



