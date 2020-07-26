ANDREWS, Alan Alan William Andrews, loving husband, father, granddad, and brother passed away at the age of 86 on July 23, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Alan was born in London, England on March 14, 1934 to William and Ellen (Acers). In 1957, after completing his service with the Royal Air Force, he married his sweetheart, Rose, and they immediately immigrated to Canada. Alan found a job with Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, where he had a distinguished 35 year career and one that moved him to Marietta, Georgia retiring as the Vice President of Southern Division in 1992. Upon retirement, Alan spent two years as the President of the ALTA Foundation where he promoted the organization's role in making tennis available to under-served neighborhoods and wheelchair bound players. Alan led an active life even in retirement. A 45-year member of the Indian Hill Country Club, he enjoying playing golf and tennis with his friends and family. He and Rose traveled extensively, and he particularly enjoyed spending time relaxing at the beach on Hilton Head Island. When at home, he was often found happily tending to the plants and bushes in his English Garden. Alan is survived by his wife Rose; his son Michael and Ann Andrews, their children Elizabeth, Corey, Ellen Rose, and Joseph; daughter Karen and Robert Carroll, their children Andrew, Patrick, and Kaitlyn; daughter Alyson and Michael Goodstone, their children Nicholas and Benjamin; and his sister Brenda Mathson and her family in Ramsey, England. A celebration of Alan's life will be announced at a later date. Message of condolence may be posted online at: www.hmpattersonsoncantonhill.com



