ANDING, John Wayne



John Wayne Anding, born January 7, 1951, in Atlanta, GA, son of William G. Anding, Sr., and Evelyn Balding, and stepmother, Tonia Mann Anding. John grew up in Hialeah, FL and Atlanta, GA. He graduated from Therrell High School in Atlanta and enlisted in the United States Army in 1971. John was a loving and kind person who made friends from all walks of life. He was a talented artist with a creative spirit and a sense for adventure. He enjoyed traveling and lived several years on his land in the North Georgia mountains. After a sudden cancer diagnosis, following a yearlong recovery from a stroke, John passed from this life January 31, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, brothers William G. Anding Jr., (Vicki), and Richard Anding. Left to mourn his passing are stepmother (Mom) Tonia Anding of Fayetteville, GA, sisters Mary Andrews of Macon, GA, Sarah (Kim) Smith of Marietta, GA, Debbie Anding of Newnan, GA and sister-in-law, Jan Anding of Fayetteville, GA, nieces and nephews, aunt, uncles, cousins and his dear friends, Bob and Karen Brand. After cremation, a notification of a future gathering to honor John, for friends and family, will be communicated at a later date. www.southerncremations.com

