ANDERSON, Van Lee



Van Lee Anderson, age 62, of Atlanta, GA, lost his long battle with Alzheimer's and passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Survivors include his wife, Tina L. Anderson; daughter, Blake Lee Coltham; son-in-law, Wes Coltham; grandchildren, Brantley Coltham and Dawson Coltham; and several cousins.



Visitation will be held TODAY Monday, February 6, 2023, from 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM, at Deal Funeral Directors. Funeral Services will be held TODAY Monday, February 6, 2023, at 2:30 PM, in the Chapel of Deal Funeral Directors.

