X
Dark Mode Toggle

Anderson, Van Lee

Obituaries
7 hours ago

ANDERSON, Van Lee

Van Lee Anderson, age 62, of Atlanta, GA, lost his long battle with Alzheimer's and passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Survivors include his wife, Tina L. Anderson; daughter, Blake Lee Coltham; son-in-law, Wes Coltham; grandchildren, Brantley Coltham and Dawson Coltham; and several cousins.

Visitation will be held TODAY Monday, February 6, 2023, from 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM, at Deal Funeral Directors. Funeral Services will be held TODAY Monday, February 6, 2023, at 2:30 PM, in the Chapel of Deal Funeral Directors.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Deal Funeral Directors

22757 Hwy 80 East

Statesboro, GA

30461

https://www.dealfuneraldirectors.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Atlanta CBS affiliate WANF interrupts Grammy 50th anniversary hip-hop medley with ads7h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Leaders restate their case for (and against) Atlanta training center
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Antisemitic flyers found in several metro Atlanta Jewish neighborhoods
13h ago

Credit: cus

Homebuyers lured by dip in mortgage rates still higher than a year ago
1h ago

Credit: cus

Homebuyers lured by dip in mortgage rates still higher than a year ago
1h ago

Credit: Elifaysenurbay

Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 1,300
11m ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Nesmith, Hollis
7h ago
Pittard, Darrell
7h ago
Barnwell, Diane
7h ago
Featured

Credit: Uncredited

Grammy Awards on Sunday: How to watch
23h ago
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
The Jolt: GOP senators renew push for Clarence Thomas statue at Capitol
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top