ANDERSON, Tinha Bailey



Tinha Bailey Anderson went peacefully to be with her Lord on September 23, 2020 from her home in Newnan. Preceded in death by her husband, William Milton "Bud" Anderson, her parents, Lalla and Henry Frazier Bailey, her brothers Frazier and Victor Bailey and her grandson, Paul Suggett, she is survived by her children Lalla McGee, Buddy Anderson, Zola Myatt, Nola Anderson, Jeff Anderson, Dock Anderson and Cynthia Alice Anderson and their families, including grandchildren and great-grandchildren



Tinha spent most of her life in Red Oak, moving to Newnan in 2005. A woman of many talents and interests, Tinha was a gourmet cook, a Master Gardener, a yoga enthusiast, animal lover and runner, participating in the Goodwill Games and Golden Games and countless races across Georgia, including more than 20 Peachtree Road Race events. She ran the New York Marathon to celebrate her 70th birthday and completed a triathlon when she was 72. She was a woman of faith, serving as Lay Leader and other capacities at her home church, Red Oak United Methodist, and participated in mission trips to Haiti. After moving to Newnan she became involved at Newnan Presbyterian, and the congregation quickly fell in love with her.



Tinha dedicated her body to medical research through Emory University as her final gift to humanity. A celebration of her life will be held at Newnan Presbyterian on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 2 PM. Prior registration, contact tracing information, masks, and social distancing will be required. To attend in person, email lallagentry@gmail.com, or view the live streamed service on Newnan Presbyterian's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/NewnanPres. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Emory University's Goizueta Alzheimer's Disease Research Center at the following link: http://alzheimers.emory.edu/support/index.html or via mail at 201 Dowman Drive, Atlanta, Georgia 30322.

