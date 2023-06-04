ANDERSON, Steven



Sarasota, FL - January 10, 1939 - May 25, 2023



A former resident of Atlanta now a resident of Sarasota, FL. Steve passed away at age 84, of complications after a fall.



He was born to Edith and Goodwin Anderson, in St. Paul, Minnesota. He was a graduate of Central High School in St. Paul and the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.



Steve was an entrepreneur, pioneer, and leader in the medical device industry. He co-founded CryoLife, Inc. on his dining room table in Sarasota, Florida and served as the company's president/CEO from the company's inception in 1984 to April 2015. CryoLife was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 1997. The company has done business in over 80 countries.



CryoLife's core business consisted of cryopreserving human heart valves and vascular tissues for transplantation. CryoLife cardiovascular tissues have saved and improved the lives of hundreds of thousands of adults and children. CryoLife cardiac tissues revolutionized pediatric reconstructive surgery and are the gold standard for replacing infected heart valves. CryoLife vascular tissues are the gold standard for replacing infected vascular grafts and helping patients avoid lower limb amputation. CryoLife also developed and markets the number one surgical sealant used globally in cardiac surgery.



He and his wife were married for 61 years. Together, they were breeders and owners of champion Boxer dogs. They have bred and finished close to one hundred champions over the years under the kennel name Rummer Run Boxers.



He was also instrumental in the co-founding of Save our Seabirds which rescues and rehabilitates many injured birds in the Sarasota Bay area so that they can return to the environment.



He is survived by his wife, Ann; son, Bruce (Susan); daughter, Elizabeth (Alan); granddaughter, Alyssa; and grandson, Blake. His family will miss him very much.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Save Our Seabirds, Sarasota, Florida.



