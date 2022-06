ANDERSON (BAIRD),



Peggy



Peggy Anderson of Fulton County, died June 10, 2022, after a battle with COPD & cancer. She was born in Commerce, GA and was the oldest of seven children. She spent a long career as an interior decorator and working for Fulton County Superior Court. She was preceded in death by her ex-husbands, and two children. She had one surviving child, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.