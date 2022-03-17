ANDERSON, Paula



Paula Anderson, age 75, passed away in her sleep on Friday, March 11th, 2022 at Dunwoody Health and Rehabilitation Center due to the long-term effects of Alzheimer's disease. She was born on May 21st, 1946 to Paul Anderson and Anita Clein (then Anita Anderson) and lived in Atlanta, Georgia for most of her life.



Paula is survived by her brother, Jeff Clein and his wife Claire; her brother Robin Orr and his wife Mariana; her sister, Kim Orr; two nieces, three nephews and countless cousins as well as a lifetime of dear friends. She was predeceased by her Stepfather, Harvey Clein; her mother, Anita Clein; and her brother Alex Clein.



A celebration of her life will be held at 2416 Delverton Dr., Dunwoody, GA 30338 on Sunday, March 20th at 4:00.



Please visit https://www.cremationservicesatlanta.com/obituary/Paula-Anderson for her full obituary.

