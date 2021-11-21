ajc logo
X

Anderson, Mary

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ANDERSON, Mary

Mrs. Mary Grace Anderson, age 96, of Atlanta, GA passed November 14, 2021. Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, November 22, 2021, 1:00 PM in our chapel. Reverend Gary D. Dean Officiating. Reverend Dr. Juel Pate Borders- Benson Eulogist. Interment Westview Cemetery. She is survived by her children: James Louis Anderson, Jr. (Charlie), Juliet Valencia Anderson, Alan Julian Anderson; grandchildren: Melissa Nicole Penny Boston, Henry Edward Penney, IV, Jade Maia Lambert-Smith (Lord Cedric), and Alana Mary Grace Anderson, and great grandchildren: Derek Wayne Boston, Jr., Elijah Idriis Lambert Smith, and Lailani Celeste Sumayyah Smith. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta, GA.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Dixon, Robert
1h ago
Duncan, Teresa
1h ago
Grimmett, Rebecca
1h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top