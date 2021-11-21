ANDERSON, Mary



Mrs. Mary Grace Anderson, age 96, of Atlanta, GA passed November 14, 2021. Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, November 22, 2021, 1:00 PM in our chapel. Reverend Gary D. Dean Officiating. Reverend Dr. Juel Pate Borders- Benson Eulogist. Interment Westview Cemetery. She is survived by her children: James Louis Anderson, Jr. (Charlie), Juliet Valencia Anderson, Alan Julian Anderson; grandchildren: Melissa Nicole Penny Boston, Henry Edward Penney, IV, Jade Maia Lambert-Smith (Lord Cedric), and Alana Mary Grace Anderson, and great grandchildren: Derek Wayne Boston, Jr., Elijah Idriis Lambert Smith, and Lailani Celeste Sumayyah Smith. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta, GA.



