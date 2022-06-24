ANDERSON, Leonard Sinclair "Grand"



Age 87, of Decatur, GA, passed on June 15, 2022. A Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Anderson will be Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 11 AM, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 306 Peyton Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA. Interment will follow immediately. Public visitation will be today, Friday, June 24, 2022 at Gregory B. Levett & Sons South Dekalb Chapel.

