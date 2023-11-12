ANDERSON, John



Franklin



John Franklin Anderson, born in Atlanta, on December 3,1950, passed away at his home here on September 14, 2023, following a several-week battle with infection. He is survived by his sister, Emily A. Tillman; and brother, Paul H. Anderson, both Atlanta residents; nieces, Lauren T. Brown and Ann T. Garbarino; nephews, Walker W. Anderson and J. Lawson Anderson; nine great-nieces and nephews; and four first cousins, James H. Morgan, Sr., John F. Morgan, Sr., E. Steven Killebrew and Martha K. McKim.



John was born in Atlanta on December 3, 1950, to Paul H. Anderson, Sr. and Marian Franklin Anderson. He grew up in Ansley Park and attended Spring Street elementary school and later two years at the Lovett School before transferring to the Westminster middle school and graduating from its boys' high school. There, he served a year as president of his class, lettered in wrestling and swimming and was on its state record-setting freestyle swimming team. He received a BA degree from Vanderbilt University, where he was a member of the SAE fraternity.



Both of his grandfathers were MDs, and having suffered greatly as a child from chronic asthma as well as a traumatic accident in which he nearly lost his foot, John was drawn to the medical profession. He took premed courses at Georgia State University, applied to and later was offered admission to Emory Medical School. But by that time his experience as a surgical intern had convinced him that he was not particularly suited for an MD's life, and he declined the offer.



He never regretted that decision, but he had no attractive fallback plan and moved to his mother's timberland property in southeast Georgia. There, he got to know most of his neighbors well and quickly took to outdoor life: rambling in the woods, fishing, making natural wine from wild grapes, trapping beavers and swimming daily across a large pond and back every morning for most of the year. After a couple of years, he moved back to Atlanta and was able to buy a modest duplex home, which he lived in for the rest of his life. Naturally good with numbers, he studied financial market newspapers and began investing for his own small account. Over the following decades, he did well considering that he never owned or used a cell phone or computer.



John tended to live his life as much as possible on his own terms. When he was not trading and the weather permitted, he was usually enjoying his backyard: cultivating his vegetable and flower gardens; feeding wild birds, stray dogs and feral cats; or relaxing in his lawn chair. He also loved music, was an enthusiastic reader, especially of classic literature and history, and kept up his aptitude for the French language.



He lived alone and had limited mobility for many years, during which he enjoyed and depended on his close friendships with two men in particular: Steve Poulos, who helped him with his yard, and Charlie Arnott, who delivered to him his groceries and other necessities.



John was a good man, helpful to all he encountered who seemed to be in need, such as a homeless man he invited to live in his empty unit for many months until the man could get back on his feet. He read the Bible regularly and was a generous supporter of select charitable organizations.



A private family inurnment service will be held at Arlington Cemetery in Sandy Springs at a later date.





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