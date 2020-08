ANDERSON, Jimmie Celebration of Life for Jimmie Anderson will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, 11:00 AM, Zion Hill Baptist Church, 1808 Lake Jodeco Rd., Jonesboro, GA 30236. Interment, Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA. Visitation, August 19, 4-8 PM. Meadows Mortuary, Inc., 419 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478.