Anderson, Jesse

ANDERSON, Jr., Jesse
Mr. Jesse Anderson Jr., 86, husband of Mrs. Charlene Anderson, passed Sunday, November 29, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, December 5, 11:00 AM, Graveside at Lincoln Cemetery. A viewing will be held Friday, December 4, 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM at Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr., 404-691-4685 www.thorntonmortuary.com.
Herschel Thornton Mortuary
3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
Atlanta, GA
30311
https://www.thorntonmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral