Anderson, Jesse

ANDERSON, Jr., Jesse



Mr. Jesse Anderson Jr., 86, husband of Mrs. Charlene Anderson, passed Sunday, November 29, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, December 5, 11:00 AM, Graveside at Lincoln Cemetery. A viewing will be held Friday, December 4, 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM at Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr., 404-691-4685 www.thorntonmortuary.com.

