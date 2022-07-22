ANDERSON, James



Leonard



Dunwoody - James L. Anderson (Jim) passed away July 14, 2022 from Parkinson's while at home with his family. He was born January 25, 1939 to Leonard and Mary Lou (Dalke) Anderson in Escanaba, Michigan.



Jim graduated from Escanaba High School in 1957, Michigan College of Mining and Technology in 1961 and received his MBA from Harvard University in 1965. Jim served in the Army for several years where he met and married Joyce Braswell and had two children. Joyce succumbed to cancer in 1993.



Jim married Marilyn Portz from Topeka, Kansas in 1994 and they settled in Atlanta where they have been very active in the community. They celebrated their 28th Anniversary in July. Jim and Marilyn were avid volunteers including Hospice Atlanta where Jim founded Pets Peace of Mind as well as the Veteran's Pinning Ceremony (in which he was honored in May).



Surviving, in addition to his loving wife, Marilyn; are his son, James David Anderson and wife Diane Anderson; daughter, Carolyn (Anderson) Pontier and husband James Pontier; 4 grandchildren, Steve Anderson and wife Pati Anderson, Zach Anderson, Ellie (Anderson) Smith and husband Xavier Smith, and Will Anderson; brother, Terry Anderson and wife Jolaine Anderson; sister, Bette (Anderson) Herren and husband Greg Herren; sister-in-law, Karen (Portz) Brosius; 2 great-grandchildren, Jay Anderson and Garren Anderson; and many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to express their gratitude to Angel Companions and Longleaf Hospice.



A funeral Mass followed by a Celebration of Life reception will be held August 5, 10 AM - 12:30 at Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 7171 Glenridge Drive, Atlanta, GA. 30328.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a Parkinson related or other charity dear to you.

