Anderson, Elijah

ANDERSON, III, Elijah



Elijah Anderson III, passed away January 31, 2021. Public viewing will be Tuesday February 9th from 1-6pm in our chapel. Graveside service is Wednesday February 10 at 2:00pm at Lincoln Cemetery. The graveside service will be livestreamed on vimeo.com/murraybrothers. You may also connect by visiting our website MBFH.com.