ANDERSON, Edsel



Edsel Flynn Anderson, 83, of Brookhaven, Georgia, passed away unexpectedly – but peacefully – on May 18, 2022.



He is survived by his wife, Christy Jones Anderson; his second son, Harris Cobb Anderson of Atlanta and wife Susan, along with their son Brooks; and his third son, Hunt Dandridge Anderson of Roswell and wife Melissa, along with their children Hunter, Caroline and William. He was predeceased by his parents; his three older brothers, Willie Eric "Billy" Anderson, Austin Eugene "Gene" Anderson, and Robert Willie "RW" Anderson, Jr.; and his beloved first son, Robert Brooks Anderson.



Ed was born in Detroit, Tennessee on January 16, 1939 to Robert Willie "Doc" Anderson, Sr. and Mattie Sue Glass, where his family worked as cotton farmers. He attended a small three-room country school before graduating from Byars-Hall High School in nearby Covington, where he was a basketball and baseball star. He received an appointment to the Air Force Academy, but declined due to having already committed to play baseball at Georgia Tech. At Georgia Tech, Ed was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon and began his love of Atlanta. After graduating in 1960, he was commissioned to the Air Force where he trained as a fighter pilot, flying F-100's and F-105's. Ed then returned to Tennessee and began his long career in the investment world at Merrill Lynch, before moving to Atlanta where he also worked at Morgan Keegan and Bear Stearns. Most recently, he founded Trinity Capital Management, working as a financial advisor up to the day of his untimely passing.



During his time in the Air Force, Ed learned to play golf, a sport that he both loved and excelled at for many years, later teaching his entire family to play. He was a former member of Colonial Country Club in Memphis, Tennessee; Wade Hampton Golf Club in Cashiers, North Carolina; and a life member of the Capital City Club here in Atlanta.



On February 24, 1984, Ed (in his own words) "yielded his soul and life to Christ". He then began his habit of rising before dawn every day to pray and read his Bible. After moving back to Atlanta, he became a longtime member and dedicated supporter of First Baptist Church of Atlanta and he was blessed with seeing his wife and children all joining him in his love for Christ.



Ed was famous for his incredibly quick wit and his propensity to tease anyone, ranging from loved ones to those he had just met. His desire to laugh was infectious to everyone who crossed his path. More than anything, he loved his roles as husband, father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by many who knew him, especially his family to whom he was staunchly devoted – but we are comforted by our confidence that he has left us only to join his risen Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



A memorial service will be held in the sanctuary at First Baptist Church of Atlanta on Thursday, May 26 at 11:00 AM, with a visitation preceding at 10:15 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a charity that was dear to Ed's heart.



