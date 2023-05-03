ANDERSON, Dorothy B.
Age 82, of Atlanta, GA, passed on Friday, April 28, 2023. Celebration of life Monday, May 08, 2023, 11:00 AM at Bold Springs CME Church, 169 England Chapel Road, Jackson, GA. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home South Dekalb Chapel.
Funeral Home Information
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb
Decatur, GA
30034
https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
