Anderson, Delores

ANDERSON (JONES), Delores



Mrs. Delores Jones Anderson, age 84, of Tucker, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Mrs. Anderson was born in Atlanta to Jimmy and Runette (Foster) Jones on March 15, 1937. Delores was a dedicated, wife, mother, daughter, sister, cousin, teacher and friend to many. She graduated Bass High School in 1955 and went on to attend Tift College. Delores went on to teach at Mountain Park Elementary School in Gwinnett County, GA. She was a member of Tucker First United Methodist Church and NTO Tucker Baptist Church. Mrs. Anderson leaves behind her loving husband, James "Andy" Anderson of Tucker, her son Greg Anderson of Chicago, Ill. and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother and sister-in-law; Bobby and Pat Jones and sister and brother-in-law; Barbara and Jack Stephens. A visitation will be held Tuesday, March 1, 2022 from 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM at Tucker First United Methodist Church with a service to follow at 3:00 PM, with Pastor Gerald Varner officiating. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to Tucker First United Methodist Church, 5095 Lavista Road, Tucker, GA 30084.

