Anderson, Deidre Waites

WAITES-ANDERSON, Deidre



Celebration of Life for Mrs. Deidre D. Waites-Anderson will be held Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Flat Rock Community Church, 4542 Evans Mill Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30038 at 11:00 AM, Rev Charles Bennafield, Pastor. Interment Hillandale Memorial Gardens, Lithonia. Public visitation will be held Friday, August 6, 2021 at 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Professional Funeral Service entrusted to Tri-Cities Funeral Home, 6861 Main St., Lithonia, GA, 770-482-2358.