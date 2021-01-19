Anderson-Cooper, Linda

X

Linda Dianne Anderson-Cooper, née Carder, passed away on Saturday, January 16th at 10:18 PM at Piedmont Henry Hospital after complications arising from a heart procedure. A life-long Georgia peach, she was born on December 27, 1947 at Crawford Long Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in the Chapel of First Baptist Church Jonesboro with Lanson Newsom and Allen Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Memorial Park in Fayetteville. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM, Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the funeral home and also 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com

