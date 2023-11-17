ANDERSON-COOPER, Dorothy
Age 79, of Fairburn, GA, passed November 12, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM, St. Paul Miss. Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
ANDERSON-COOPER, Dorothy
Age 79, of Fairburn, GA, passed November 12, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM, St. Paul Miss. Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral