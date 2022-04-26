ANDERSON, Clifford G.



Rev. Clifford G. Anderson, age 78 of Franklin, passed away on April 24, 2022. He was born October 31, 1943, in Fulton County, Georgia, the son of the late John W. Anderson and the late Christine Bishop Anderson.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Anderson Clark; and a brother, John Anderson, Jr.



He is survived by his wife. Doris Davis Anderson of Franklin; his children, David (Leisa) Anderson of Newnan, Gary (Marie) Anderson of Carrollton, and Kim Anderson of Franklin; sister, Myrtice (Arthur) Henderson of Mableton, GA; brother, Richard Anderson of Lawrenceville, GA; six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.



On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM from Glenloch Baptist Church with Pastor Neil Aubrey officiating. Interment will



follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM.



