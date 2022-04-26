ajc logo
X

Anderson, Clifford

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ANDERSON, Clifford G.

Rev. Clifford G. Anderson, age 78 of Franklin, passed away on April 24, 2022. He was born October 31, 1943, in Fulton County, Georgia, the son of the late John W. Anderson and the late Christine Bishop Anderson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Anderson Clark; and a brother, John Anderson, Jr.

He is survived by his wife. Doris Davis Anderson of Franklin; his children, David (Leisa) Anderson of Newnan, Gary (Marie) Anderson of Carrollton, and Kim Anderson of Franklin; sister, Myrtice (Arthur) Henderson of Mableton, GA; brother, Richard Anderson of Lawrenceville, GA; six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM from Glenloch Baptist Church with Pastor Neil Aubrey officiating. Interment will

follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Harris, William
1h ago
Burch, Annelle
1h ago
Harrison, Joann
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top