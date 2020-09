ANDERSON, Bobby





Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Bobby Anderson of Jonesboro, GA will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11 AM, at East Point First Mallalieu UMC, Rev. Dr. Michael D. Stinson, Officiating. Survivors include his wife, Mrs. Paulette Anderson, four children, and two brothers. Viewing today 2 PM - 6 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel (404) 758-1731.