ANDERSON, Bennie James



Mr. Bennie James Anderson, age 78, passed away on Friday morning, June 9, 2023, in his home with his wife, Linda Anderson by his side.



Born in West Point, Georgia, Bennie grew up as an only cherished child to the late Everlena Miller Anderson. From an early age, he showcased remarkable musical talent, which set him on a path destined for greatness. Educated at Price High School, Bennie's passion for music became evident, laying the foundation for his extraordinary career. Bennie's journey into the music industry began in the 1950s, where he made a significant impact as an R&B and soul performer. He joined the original Drifters at age 19 with Bill Pinkney. He later started Bennie Anderson and The Drifters, which included David Wilson, George Wallace, Albert Fortson, and Andrew Odem. They remained together for over four decades. Bennie Anderson and The Drifters continued to entertain thousands on the concert stage, at beach music events, reunions, festivals, and conventions all over the world until 2015. Music was always on his mind!



During his music career and traveling all over the world, Bennie founded Class and Style Limousine Service, later becoming A-National Limousine Service Inc., one of the largest ground transportation companies in the Southeast.



Bennie was preceded in death by his son, Shane Anderson; his daughter, Rozelyn Duffey; and his Mother.



He will be remembered with love and cherished by his wife, Mrs. Linda Anderson; and his sons, Michun Anderson, Darrell (Lori) Anderson, and Antonio (Raquel) Anderson of Atlanta, GA., Grant (Toni) Anderson of Lascassas, TN, and D'Shaun (Tosha) Anderson of Morristown, TN; and son in-law, Thalmus Duffey Jr. He also leaves behind a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild to live out his memory.



Family viewing and visitation will take place Monday, June 19, 2023 from 3:00 PM -7:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30310. Pastor Darrell Parsons, Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM, at the Fellowship of Faith Church International, 2553 Connally Drive, East Point, Georgia 30344.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral