Anderson, Albert

ANDERSON, Dr. Albert M.L.



It is with profound grief and sorrow that we announce the unexpected passing of Dr. Albert M. L. Anderson on July 25, 2023. Born in 1970 to Page and Nadia Anderson of Durham, North Carolina, he was a beloved son and cherished member of the family.



Dr. Anderson's dedication to his family was the cornerstone of his being. His wife, Amy, was the love of his life, and the pride he had for their son, Russell, knew no bounds. Their bond was a source of immense joy and fulfillment for him.



Dr. Anderson's passion for learning and pursuit of excellence were evident from an early age. He graduated with honors from the University of California at Berkeley, where he laid the foundation for his future achievements in the field of medicine. He earned his medical degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and completed his residency and fellowship in infectious diseases at Duke University Medical Center.



As a physician and researcher, he left his mark on the medical field in his groundbreaking work on the neurocognitive effects of HIV and other infectious diseases. He was committed to advancing medical knowledge, compassionate care, and improving the lives of patients with HIV.



Beyond his professional accomplishments, Dr. Anderson was known for being a consummate gentleman. His kind and gracious demeanor endeared him to all who had the privilege of knowing him. His compassion and genuine concern for others were evident in every interaction, leaving a lasting impression on patients, colleagues, and friends alike.



Dr. Anderson's legacy will continue through the lives he touched, the research he pioneered, and the love he shared with his family. His memory inspires us to embrace our passions, remain steadfast in our loyalty, and cherish each moment we spend with loved ones.



Dr. Albert M. L. Anderson is survived by his wife; son; mother; sister; and many wonderful cousins.



A memorial service will be held at the Emory University Cannon Chapel on Saturday, August 26 at 4:30 PM. All are welcome to attend.



