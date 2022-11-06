ANDERSEN, Rolf S.



On October 31, 2022, the world lost one of the great ones, Rolf S Andresen, at the age of 87. He was a devoted husband to Lois for 60 years, a loving and supportive father to Debbie, Charles, Roger, and daughter-in-law Kate, and an amazing grandpa to Xander, Sydney, and Dani. All of us had the opportunity to be with him at the end. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, November 13, 2022, beginning with a visitation with the family at 1 PM, and the service starting at 2PM, followed by a reception with snacks and drinks. All will be held at The Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, 12050 Crabapple Rd. Roswell, GA 30075. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in Rolf's name to The Lewy Body Dementia Association, www.lbda.org.

