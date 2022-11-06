ajc logo
X

Andersen, Rolf

Obituaries
2 hours ago

ANDERSEN, Rolf S.

On October 31, 2022, the world lost one of the great ones, Rolf S Andresen, at the age of 87. He was a devoted husband to Lois for 60 years, a loving and supportive father to Debbie, Charles, Roger, and daughter-in-law Kate, and an amazing grandpa to Xander, Sydney, and Dani. All of us had the opportunity to be with him at the end. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, November 13, 2022, beginning with a visitation with the family at 1 PM, and the service starting at 2PM, followed by a reception with snacks and drinks. All will be held at The Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, 12050 Crabapple Rd. Roswell, GA 30075. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in Rolf's name to The Lewy Body Dementia Association, www.lbda.org.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.

12050 Crabapple Road

Roswell, GA

30075

https://www.northsidechapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia defense quiets Tennessee hype: ‘Business, not personal’3h ago

Credit: AP

In first start, Zach Pyron a breath of fresh air for Georgia Tech
7h ago

Credit: David 'Mitch' Mitchell

Milton 31, Lambert 21

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Against Georgia’s defense amid loud crowd, No. 1 Tennessee wasn’t ‘fine’
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Against Georgia’s defense amid loud crowd, No. 1 Tennessee wasn’t ‘fine’
5h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Democrat Hall endorses Brian Kemp and Burt Jones in surprise move
The Latest

Credit: File

Cylinder, Robert
2h ago
Ketzes, Alan
2h ago
Batson, R. Kenneth
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Week 12 high school football scoreboard
Wild Georgia: Expect a ‘blood moon’ eclipse on Election Day
Daylight saving time: 7 things to know
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top