AMMONS, Elmer C. "Craig"
Elmer "Craig" Ammons passed on August 17, 2021. Celebration of Life will be held on August 24, 2021, 6:00 PM, Meadows Chapel, 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316. Visitation was held on August 23, 2021. Meadows Mortuary, Inc., 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478.
Funeral Home Information
Meadows Mortuary, Inc.
419 Flat Shoals Avenue, S.E.
Atlanta, GA
30316
https://www.meadowsmortuary.com/