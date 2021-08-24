ajc logo
X

Ammons, Elmer

File photo
Caption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

AMMONS, Elmer C. "Craig"

Elmer "Craig" Ammons passed on August 17, 2021. Celebration of Life will be held on August 24, 2021, 6:00 PM, Meadows Chapel, 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316. Visitation was held on August 23, 2021. Meadows Mortuary, Inc., 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Meadows Mortuary, Inc.

419 Flat Shoals Avenue, S.E.

Atlanta, GA

30316

https://www.meadowsmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Geeslin, George
2
Knight, Leslie
3
Littleton, Vitginia
4
Rudolph, Susan
5
Pridgen, Frank
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top