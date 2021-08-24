AMMONS, Elmer C. "Craig"



Elmer "Craig" Ammons passed on August 17, 2021. Celebration of Life will be held on August 24, 2021, 6:00 PM, Meadows Chapel, 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316. Visitation was held on August 23, 2021. Meadows Mortuary, Inc., 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478.

