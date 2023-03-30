Ammon, R.D.

AMMON, Col. R.D., USMC (Ret.)



December 27, 1937 -



March 25, 2023



Colonel Ray Douglas Ammon (Doug), 85, of Brookhaven, Georgia, died on March 25, 2023. He was born in Chicago, Illinois. Doug graduated high school in Mineral Wells, Texas. He attended Colgate University in Hamilton, New York, where he was awarded a football and track scholarship.



Upon graduation, Doug was commissioned as Second Lieutenant in the Marine Corps where he served from 1959 until his retirement in 1986, having achieved the grade of Colonel. Doug was an infantry officer, who along the way had the privilege of commanding marines at the platoon, company and battalion levels. As a Major, Doug served one year in Vietnam as an Advisor to the Vietnamese Infantry Battalion and later Regiment. During that time, Doug was decorated twice for bravery, the Bronze Star and Navy Achievement Medals. From the Vietnamese Army, he was awarded the Cross -of-Gallantry, with Silver Star, and the Vietnamese Honor Medal.



After his time in Vietnam, Doug served as an instructor at the Amphibious Warfare School in Quantico, Virginia. He was a Distinguished Graduate of the Naval War College. Doug also served the President of the United States as a member of the National Emergency Airborne Command. During his final duty station before retiring in 1986, Doug served as the Director of the 6th District for the Marine Corps in Atlanta, Georgia, and was awarded the Legion of Merit Medal, the highest non-combat award available. Doug's motto was 'For God, Country, and the Corps.'



On his retirement in 1986, Doug decided to try "something new" as a medical group administrator. He worked with several groups during the next 18 years. His proudest achievement came in his last position with the North Fulton Family Medical Group which was selected as the Top Family Practice in America.



Doug lived in Brookhaven for 40 years and was an active member of the Kingswood United Methodist Church in Dunwoody. Doug was preceded in death by his father, Ray N. Ammon and his mother, Lois Rose O'Hara. Doug is survived by his wife of 60 years, Teresa, daughter Paige and her husband, Dan Lee; and two granddaughters, Caroline and Kennedy Lee. He is also survived by his sisters, Helen Williams of Bloomington, Indiana (husband Chuck), Dotty Bainter (husband Paul), and Barbara Burns (husband Bill) both of St. Joseph, Missouri; and many beloved nieces and nephews.



Services will be held at Kingswood United Methodist Church in Dunwoody, Saturday, April 1, 1:30 PM with visitation 30 minutes prior to the service.



Donations may be made to Kingswood United Methodist Church, 4896 N Peachtree Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338.



