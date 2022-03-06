AMLING, Marie-Louise



Marie-Louise Eveline Amling, 85, of Roswell, GA, passed away on February 25, 2022.



On October 27, 1936, Marie-Louise was born in Iddergem, Belgium, to Charles and Coralie DeBodt Anckaer. She lost her father as a young child and spent part of her childhood living with her grandmother as her Mother worked in France to support the family during World War II. With all the chaos around her, she kept the sunny disposition that would follow her the rest of her life.



After the war, her Mother married Michel Clarembeau, and the family moved to Montreal when Marie was a teenager. At 21, the adventurous Marie asked to transfer with Occidental Insurance from Montreal to Los Angeles. She was soon on her own in sunny L.A. with a new roommate, Annette Turner. Annette and her parents, Frank and Reva, would become lifelong friends.



In that first apartment in L.A., she would date a nice young man but ended up falling in love and marrying his roommate, Paul Amling, in 1961. Paul and Marie settled in Garden Grove, CA, and had two boys, Ronald and Alan. In 1971 the family moved to Grants Pass, OR, and in 1972 established P&M (Paul & Marie) Distributors. Paul and Marie served markets and grocery stores in Southern Oregon for over 25 years. Marie then worked as a bookkeeper for St. Anne Catholic School. Paul and Marie enjoyed golfing, traveling, being with friends, and visiting their grandchildren in retirement.



Paul passed away in 2005, and in 2013 Marie moved to Roswell, GA, to be closer to her youngest son and family. Marie treasured spending time with family and her friendships at the Orchards of Roswell, especially her Monday afternoon card group.



Marie is survived by her sons, Ronald of Gold Beach, OR, and Alan of Marietta, GA, and their families. She is also survived by her brother Frank and his wife Annie of Norco, CA.



At 10:30 AM on March 14, 2022, a memorial will be held at Hull & Hull Funeral Home, 612 NW A Street, Grants Pass, OR. Interment will be at Eagle Point National Cemetery at 1 PM.



Instead of flowers, if you wish to honor Marie, please donate to St. Anne Catholic Church & School https://my.simplegive.com/App/Giving/stannegrantspass.



Family can be reached at alanamling@gmail.com.

