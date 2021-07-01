AMEY, Robert



Celebration of Life for Robert Clarence Amey will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 12:00 PM, Springfield Baptist Church, 1490 Hwy. 155 North. McDonough, Pastor Larry Amey, officiating. His remains will lie in state at the church from 11:00 AM until the hour of service. The service may be watched live at the following link https://vimeo.com/569077141. He leaves to celebrate his life, two daughters, a son, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his two sisters, brother-in-law, a devoted friend, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. W.D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, 300 Griffin St., McDonough, (770) 957-4337, www.wdlemonfuneralhome.com

