ajc logo
X

Amerein, Bernadette

Obituaries
1 hour ago

AMEREIN (MULKERN), Bernadette

Bernadette Amerein (Mulkern), age 67, passed away peacefully at home in Marietta, Georgia, on December, 2 2022 after a short battle with ALS. She was born in Dover, New Hampshire, on March 31, 1955 to the late Joseph Mulkern and Catherine Mulkern (Foley).

Bernadette earned a bachelor's degree in Journalism from the University of New Hampshire and a master's degree in rehabilitation counseling from the University of Georgia.

Bernadette worked for the state of North Carolina for 10 years and for the state of Georgia for 28 more years in the the department of vocational rehabilitation.

Bernadette loved running, being with family, hugging her grandchildren, her job and baking brownies.

Survived by loving husband of 37 years, Joseph Albert Amerein; daughters, Marta Amerein, Kara King, and Mary Leigh Amerein; grandchildren, Piper and Leela King; siblings, Catherine Hennessy, Joseph Mulkern, Cecilia Azzi, Theresa Carrier, Michael Mulkern; as well as many other family members and friends.

Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 4905 Roswell Rd., Marietta, GA. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 31, 2023. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at https://www.pledge.to/bernadette-amerein-memorial

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Kemp, Warnock rise as national political stars in battleground Georgia18h ago

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett shares early thoughts on Ohio State, C.J. Stroud
12h ago

Credit: Todd Van Emst

USC's Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround
1h ago

Credit: Handout photo

Emory doctor sees distrust of medicine is a common problem
18h ago

Credit: Handout photo

Emory doctor sees distrust of medicine is a common problem
18h ago

Take a seat: Brunswick owns Hilton Head Island in huge victory
3h ago
The Latest

Hunter, Lynda
1h ago
Dunlap, Martha
1h ago
Gibson, Gilchrist
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Brendan Moran

US soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup
8h ago
Scoreboard: Georgia high school football state championship games today
1h ago
Dinosaurs, Breakfast with the Grinch and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top