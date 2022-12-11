Amerein, Bernadette

AMEREIN (MULKERN), Bernadette



Bernadette Amerein (Mulkern), age 67, passed away peacefully at home in Marietta, Georgia, on December, 2 2022 after a short battle with ALS. She was born in Dover, New Hampshire, on March 31, 1955 to the late Joseph Mulkern and Catherine Mulkern (Foley).



Bernadette earned a bachelor's degree in Journalism from the University of New Hampshire and a master's degree in rehabilitation counseling from the University of Georgia.



Bernadette worked for the state of North Carolina for 10 years and for the state of Georgia for 28 more years in the the department of vocational rehabilitation.



Bernadette loved running, being with family, hugging her grandchildren, her job and baking brownies.



Survived by loving husband of 37 years, Joseph Albert Amerein; daughters, Marta Amerein, Kara King, and Mary Leigh Amerein; grandchildren, Piper and Leela King; siblings, Catherine Hennessy, Joseph Mulkern, Cecilia Azzi, Theresa Carrier, Michael Mulkern; as well as many other family members and friends.



Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 4905 Roswell Rd., Marietta, GA. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 31, 2023. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at https://www.pledge.to/bernadette-amerein-memorial

