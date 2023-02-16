AMENT, Lowell



Lowell Ament, beloved husband, brother, and uncle, died suddenly at his home in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, February 10, 2023 at the age of 85.



Born on November 22, 1937 in Illinois, to LeRoy and Dolly McCormack Ament, late of Conyers, Georgia, Lowell spent his early childhood in Elgin, Illinois, outside of Chicago, and later moved with his family to the Atlanta area. He graduated from Decatur High School in 1955 and received a B.S. degree in Mathematics from Georgia State University. Lowell worked for many years in the insurance industry, and later as a freelance writer for the Gwinnett Daily Post covering outdoor and travel topics.



Lowell is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Susan Sims Ament of Atlanta, GA; sister and brother-in-law, Arnita and Landis Jones of Washington, DC; brother and sister-in-law, Ken and Jayne Sims Hughes of Waleska, GA; nephew, Gordon Jones of Austin, TX; niece, Jessica Jones Irons of Cranbury, NJ; nephew, Shea Hughes of Waleska, GA; great-nephew, Landis Jones, and great-nieces Marra and Alice Irons.



A deeply kind, intelligent and unique man, Lowell was adored by his family and his many dear friends and neighbors, whom he cherished. He will be greatly missed.



A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, 3-5 PM at A. S. Turner & Sons, Decatur.

