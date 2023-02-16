X
Dark Mode Toggle

Ament, Lowell

Obituaries
1 hour ago

AMENT, Lowell

Lowell Ament, beloved husband, brother, and uncle, died suddenly at his home in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, February 10, 2023 at the age of 85.

Born on November 22, 1937 in Illinois, to LeRoy and Dolly McCormack Ament, late of Conyers, Georgia, Lowell spent his early childhood in Elgin, Illinois, outside of Chicago, and later moved with his family to the Atlanta area. He graduated from Decatur High School in 1955 and received a B.S. degree in Mathematics from Georgia State University. Lowell worked for many years in the insurance industry, and later as a freelance writer for the Gwinnett Daily Post covering outdoor and travel topics.

Lowell is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Susan Sims Ament of Atlanta, GA; sister and brother-in-law, Arnita and Landis Jones of Washington, DC; brother and sister-in-law, Ken and Jayne Sims Hughes of Waleska, GA; nephew, Gordon Jones of Austin, TX; niece, Jessica Jones Irons of Cranbury, NJ; nephew, Shea Hughes of Waleska, GA; great-nephew, Landis Jones, and great-nieces Marra and Alice Irons.

A deeply kind, intelligent and unique man, Lowell was adored by his family and his many dear friends and neighbors, whom he cherished. He will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, 3-5 PM at A. S. Turner & Sons, Decatur.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Thomas Dortch, Atlanta civic leader, dead at 727h ago

Credit: AP

Hamlin: I meant no religious disrespect for wearing jacket
9h ago

Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Woman reported missing in Cherokee County found dead inside her car in lake
12h ago

Credit: Rosana Hughes / Rosana.Hughes@ajc.com

‘A pain that will never go away’: Gwinnett mother grieves teen daughter’s death
9h ago

Credit: Rosana Hughes / Rosana.Hughes@ajc.com

‘A pain that will never go away’: Gwinnett mother grieves teen daughter’s death
9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia bill could end runoffs by deciding winners in general election
10h ago
The Latest

La, Jeff
1h ago
Pope, Roslyn
1h ago
Butler, Darryl
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Speaker backs bill to strengthen tenant rights
How Braves spring training complex was restored after hurricane damage from Ian
18h ago
Georgia judge: Portions of Trump grand jury report to be released this week
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top