AMAYA, Miguel Fabian
Age 41, of Alexandria, VA, passed away Nov. 10, 2020. Service to be announced. F.L. Sims Funeral Home, Smyrna, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
F. L. Sims Funeral Home - Smyrna
2201 S Cobb Drive SE
Credit: File
AMAYA, Miguel Fabian
Age 41, of Alexandria, VA, passed away Nov. 10, 2020. Service to be announced. F.L. Sims Funeral Home, Smyrna, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
F. L. Sims Funeral Home - Smyrna
2201 S Cobb Drive SE