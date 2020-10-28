ALVAREZ, William J.



William J. Alvarez, 76, of Atlanta, passed away on October 23rd. Bill is survived by his wife Barbara Clem Alvarez; daughters, Lisa Alvarez, and Lauren Alvarez; Bill's beautiful granddaughter Ava Elena and his brother Dick. Bill loved to tell a good story and have a good laugh. His greatest passion was playing golf, which he did almost every day. His was a life well lived.





