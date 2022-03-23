Mathews, Alva Roy

MATHEWS, Jr., Alva Roy



Alva Roy Mathews, Jr., age 95, of Ellijay, Georgia passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia on May 25, 1926 to the late Alva Roy Mathews Sr. and Sara Bedingfield Mathews. Roy was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Emily Mitchell Mathews and their son, David. He was a proud U. S. Navy veteran serving from 1944-1946 and aboard the USS Hornet in 1945. He was also a pharmacist for over 60 years. Roy was an avid aviation enthusiast and pilot. Mr. Mathews is survived by his two sons; Daryl (Dawn) Mathews of Hiawassee, GA and Tommy (Alicia) Mathews of Ellijay, GA. Three grandchildren; Mary Mathews, Sara Munday and Melissa Turner. Five great-grandchildren; Brighton, Ava, Brayden, Declan and Laken. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Haisten Funeral Home in McDonough, Georgia. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Hampton, GA.

