ALTMAN, Donna Grether 1931 - 2020 Donna Grether Altman passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020 in Peachtree Corners, Georgia. Donna was born and raised in Zanesville, Ohio where she met Charles Robert (Bob) Altman. Donna and Bob were married at The Little Church Around the Corner in New York City. Bob and Donna lived a very full life, as Bob's work took them from Columbus, Ohio to Syracuse, New York and eventually to Atlanta where they raised their two sons and she began a career in banking. Donna was an active member at the Presbyterian Church of the New Covenant in Doraville, Georgia, where she enjoyed volunteering and being part of a church crochet group. Donna, who played in the same bridge club for nearly 50 years, also enjoyed a long career in banking and eventually retired from Trust Company (now Truist) Bank. Donna also was a lifelong fan of the Atlanta Braves and the Ohio State Buckeyes. She and Bob enjoyed 49 years together before Bob passed on in March 2000. Donna was a resident at Village Park Senior Living in Peachtree Corners, Georgia and attended St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Tucker, Georgia. A Memorial Service for Donna will be held next Spring. She is survived by her loving sister, Gloria Davis in Hilliard, Ohio and her two sons David Altman (Lisa), of Hoschton, Georgia and James Altman of Roswell, Georgia. She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Jennifer Duquain (Jason), Katie McWhorter (Bob), Ashley Salyer (Michael) and Rebecca Rhinehart (Andy) and eight great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

