Alterman, Sara

ALTERMAN (COHEN), Sara



Sara Cohen Alterman was a beautiful woman in all of the ways that beauty is defined. She died on Nov. 15 at the age of 102, in her Atlanta home.



The daughter of Molly and Abraham Cohen, Sara was born Nov. 26, 1917, and grew up in Atlanta. Sara graduated from Commercial High School with a degree in fashion design at the age of 17, when she married husband David.



Sara worked throughout her youth, from Jack's 5 & Dime to Rich's Department store. As Dave helped build Alterman Foods and Big Apple-Food Giant, she focused on raising their children and volunteering in the Atlanta Jewish community. She was a longtime leader in Ahavath Achim Synagogue's Sisterhood and Hadassah's Atlanta chapter, in addition to serving a number of organizations: Women's Division of Jewish Federation to membership at Breman Museum, JF&CS, MJCCA, NCJW and more. In her mid-80s, Sarah became a bat mitzvah at AA Synagogue.



Sara is remembered by her children, Phyllis and Dr. Richard Franco, Richard and Marty Alterman, and Stephen Alterman and Marci Ball, as well as 13 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Memorial donations may be made to Ahavath Achim Synagogue or Congregation Beth Tefillah. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

