

ALTERA, Frank Albert





Mr. Frank Albert Altera, 88, of Marietta, Georgia, died on September 23rd, 2020. Born in Chicago, Illinois on the 15th of October in 1931, he was the only child of the late Frank Altera and Alice Dolezol Altera. He served in the Army during the Korean War. He graduated from the University of Illinois at Chicago and received his Master's Degree from Emory in Atlanta. He wed his wife Kay Carol Hitchner on the 14th of September in 1963. He was a salesman for 40 years for Jones & Laughlin, which became LTV Steel Company. He and Kay were avid collectors of antiques. They loved to travel and visited every continent, excluding only Africa and Antarctica. They loved their Airedale Terriers and owned six during their lives together. They had two children which include a son and daughter-in-law, Allan Gregory Altera and Barbara Burgess Altera and their children Ashley Kay and Ryan Lee Altera all of Dunwoody; and a daughter and son-in-law, Kerry Altera Webster and Ray Webster and their children, Andrew Michael (all of Canton) and Katelyn "KiKi" Cassidy Webster (Houston Mullins) of Augusta.



Frank was heartbroken when his wife passed in 2014. He has enjoyed the companionship of Diane Tully since then. He was a devoted husband and wonderful father and grandfather. He had a smile and a joke for everyone and a treat for every dog. His loss will leave a huge hole in everyone's hearts and lives.



Graveside services will be held on Saturday morning the 3rd of October at eleven o'clock at Arlington Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to ATCA (Airedale Terrier Club of America) Rescue and Adoption in memory of Frank Altera at airedalerescue.net

