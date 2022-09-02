Alston, George

ALSTON, GeorgeAge 62 of Austell passed away on August 29, 2022. Willie A. Watkins, Douglasville.View the obituary on Legacy.comEditors' PicksShocking news of downtown hospital closure turns to dread9h agoOpinion: GOP silence greets latest Trump actions19h agoTwo Harris County grads will add joy to ‘Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate’ UGA-Georgia Tech game8h agoOpinion: Teachers tired of fighting cellphones in classrooms11h agoOpinion: Teachers tired of fighting cellphones in classrooms11h agoOzzie Albies, Ian Anderson play for Gwinnett Stripers4h agoThe LatestCrowley, Lois2h agoHeard, Dwayne2h agoMainer, Ruth2h agoFeatured Labor Day celebrations, Dragon Con and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...16h agoVince Dooley joins UGA, Tech delegation to ring Wall Street closing bell4h agoAtlanta Beltline reveals map it hopes to take through Buckhead18h ago