Obituaries

Alston, Frances

File photo
File photo
Oct 1, 2023

ALSTON, Frances Stanford

On the evening of September 27, 2023, Frances Stanford Alston, much beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, mother-in-law and aunt, passed away after a brief illness, at the age of 98. Frances was born in Atlanta, GA in 1924. She met the love of her life, Clinton M. Alston in 1939 while both were attending Atlanta high schools. They married on September 19, 1941 just before Clint shipped out during WWII. They eventually moved with their 2 girls, Carole and Ann, to Augusta, where Clint started several import automobile and RV businesses under the title of Clint Alston Motor Sales, with Frances working alongside him. After retiring from business, they returned to the Atlanta area to be near their daughters, and to begin their pursuit of traveling around the USA and Hawaii.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence A. and Evelyn Baker Stanford; her brother, T.C. Brewster, Jr.; and sister, Dorothy Jones Luongo. She is survived by daughters, Carole Sopko (Steve) and Ann Deal (Bob); and many loving nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at Northside Chapel at 12050 Crabapple Rd., Roswell, GA 30075 on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM. The family will receive friends during the visitation hour at 12:00 PM just prior to the service. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery.

Those not wishing to send flowers may choose to make a donation to St. David's Episcopal Church http://stdavidchurch.org/memorials/) or the American Heart Association https://www.heart.org/ or the Alzheimer's Association at https://www.alz.org/

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.

12050 Crabapple Road

Roswell, GA

30075

https://www.northsidechapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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