Alsabrook, Wheeler

Wheeler Harvey Alsabrook, Jr. passed from this world May 26, 2021 following a celebration of life Saturday, May 22, 2021 with family and friends. He was born February 26, 1943. Harvey is survived by his wife Patricia Alsabrook of McDonough, GA and brother Randall Alsabrook of Birmingham, Alabama along with numerous family and friends. He will be tremendously missed. Any and all donations can be made to Green Beret Board of Trustees, P.O. Box 41436, Fayetteville, NC 28309-1041 in Harvey's honor. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014.

Funeral Home Information

J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home and Cremation Chapel

2157 East St. S.E.

Covington, GA

30014

https://www.harwellfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

