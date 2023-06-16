ALMOND, Mary
Age 89, of Atlanta, GA, passed on June 11, 2023. Funeral Service Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 1 PM, in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
