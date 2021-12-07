ajc logo
Almand, Richard

ALMAND, Jr., Richard

Mr. Richard H. Almand, Jr., age 99, of Atlanta, passed away December 2, 2021.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

To leave condolences for the Almand family, please go to https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/atlanta-ga/hm-patterson-son-oglethorpe-hill-chapel/4946.

H. M. Patterson & Son Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30319. 404.594.8949.




Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel

4550 Peachtree Road Ne

Atlanta, GA

30319

https://tinyurl.com/tkcdmpbv

