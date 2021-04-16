ALLVINE, Maria Lynn



Marcia Lynn Allvine was born in Evanston, Illinois on January 6, 1967. She moved to Atlanta in 1972 and attended Shallowford Elementary in Dunwoody and Crestwood High School in Roswell. She went to Texas Christian University where she majored in chemistry (two 4.0's!!). She went to Mercer Medical School in Macon for 2 1/2 years until she had to drop out due to complications connected to her type 1 diabetes ( which she developed at age 4). She worked for 10 years for WGCL-TV CBS Atlanta and was a wonderful caregiver for many people both children and the aged. In 2020 she went on peritoneal dialysis due to kidney failure and though her medical background equipped her to handle this, her body could no longer take it. She sadly passed away on Thursday, April 8th. She will be dearly missed by her parents, Fred and Nancy, brothers, Doug and Drew, her nieces - Addison and Bennett, her nephews - Gavin, Eli, Weston, Pierce and Beckett and her beloved dog, Tulip . The funeral will be Sunday, April 18th at 2 PM at the Roswell Funeral Home. In lieu flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation in Marcia's name.

