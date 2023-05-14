ALLVINE, Fred Charles PhD



It is with great sadness that we report the peaceful passing of Fred C. Allvine, beloved husband, father and grandfather on Tuesday, May 2, at age 86. Fred was born in Kansas City, KS, in 1936. He went to Kansas University where he pledged Phi Delta Theta and made lifelong friends. He then went to Harvard for his MBA. He met his wife Nancy on a blind date which lasted for 59 years. They moved to Bloomington, IN where Fred earned his PhD in Business at IU. From there they moved to Evanston, IL where Fred taught at Northwestern University for 6 years. All three children were born in Evanston. Then they moved to Atlanta where Fred taught at Georgia Tech for 30 yrs where he is a Professor Emeritus. He was voted Core Professor of the Year twice by his students. Fred wrote 2 books: "Highway Robbery,



An Analysis of the Gasoline Crisis" and "The New State of the Economy." He also wrote a very successful and popular marketing textbook, "Marketing Principles and Practices" published by Harcourt Brace. It was used at Georgia Tech and other schools. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; and his sons, Doug (Mary Claire) and Drew (Blake); and their combined seven children. He is meeting his Lord, his deceased daughter, Marcia; and his sister, Jane in Heaven. The Celebration of Life is Thursday, June 1, at 11:00, at Roswell United Methodist Church.

